Guidelines being framed for loan waiver

Hyderabad: The state government has started framing the guidelines for implementing the loan waiver for farmers, Rythu Bharosa and crop insurance schemes.

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Monday discussed the issue with the deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on the funds required for the implementation of Rythu Bharosa and crop insurance. Tummala requested the lending agencies and banks not to trouble the farmers for the recovery of crop loans. The minister gave instructions to the officials to get ready with the fertilisers and seeds in advance for the upcoming monsoon season. He directed the marketing officers to take action to ensure remunerative price of food grains brought to market yards and also to take action against traders who use carbide for ripening of fruits. The minister instructed the officials to ensure smooth procurement of all types of crops (maize, sunflower, gram, sorghum) through Markfed.