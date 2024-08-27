Gun me down, but don’t foil my good work: Akbar Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi criticised those advocating for the demolition of the educational institutions he established. Akbar strongly condemned threats to demolish his Fatima Education Institutions which provides free education to over 40,000 students. On Monday, Akbar stated if someone has enmity with me, come and finish me with swords and guns. But do not try to stop my good work. Amidst the ongoing drive against illegal encroachments by HYDRA, Akbar Owaisi emphasized that the skills and education he provides to students are provoking jealousy among some, who he said seem determined to undermine his efforts to uplift the underprivileged. Condemning his opponents, Akbaruddin said, “Shoot me with bullets, but don’t destroy my educational institutions.”

Despite having survived multiple attacks in the past, Akbar affirmed that he would not be deterred from his mission, even if it meant risking his life. “Pierce my body with swords, but do not destroy the good work,” he urged, making it clear that, “As I am requesting, it does not mean that I do not have the power to fight with enemies. I have been attacked and have all the wounds on my front side.”

Akbar said that he has always faced his enemies head-on and will continue to do so. “I have never turned my back on my enemies, and I won’t start now,” he concluded defiantly.