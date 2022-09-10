Gurukul students performing well in studies: Minister Koppula

Peddpalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said that the students in the government gurukulas achieved excellent results in exams in comparison to the private corporate educational institutions.

He participated in the Swachh Gurukul programme at the Gurukul (girls) School in Mallapur, Dharmaram mandal in the district on Friday. He planted saplings along with the students on the school campus, and after inspecting the exhibition of various items made by the students, had lunch with them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that planting saplings with the children made him happy. 'Swachh Gurukulam' was started to create healthy Gurukuls with participation of students, parents and teachers, monitored by local public representatives.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the number of victims of dengue, typhoid, malaria, diarrhoea, food poisoning and viral fever was increasing in Gurukul. The government has been alerted and took up Swachh Gurukula programme.

The minister suggested that the Swachh Gurukula movement should be organised with the aim of creating healthy and clean gurukula schools across the State. Telangana was the only government that has started Gurukula residential schools for the poor and is spending Rs. 1.5 lakh on each student. Eashwar said that students in Gurukuls for excelling in competitive examinations in sports as they were provided nutritious food and quality education, unlike private corporate educational institutions

Even in the intermediate results released by the government recently, the students of Gurukula have performed brilliantly, first year students Hemalatha, Divya, Sahithi, second year students Shirisha, Srivalli and Kirtana scored high marks and the government appreciates them for their achievements.