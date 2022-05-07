Gutha accuses Congress, BJP of confusing people

Nagarjuna Sagar: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy accused both Congress and BJP leaders of creating confusion among the people of the State and added that the State has been progressing steadily under the leadership of CM KCR.

Speaking to media persons at Vijay Vihar in Nagarjuna Sagar, he expressed his objection over Congress and BJP leaders' comments on CM KCR and the State government for political gains.

The BJP-led Central government failed to control the prices of essential commodities and fuel prices, he added.

He mocked the double engine BJP State governments became the trouble engine governments.

He recalled that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had praised the Kaleshwaram project but saffron party's State leaders made baseless comments on the same project.

He criticised Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for his comments on Yadadri and clarified that all issues pertaining to Yadadri will be addressed at the earliest. CM KCR was committed to the development of Yadadri , he added.

Local MLA Nomula Bhagath, State Tourism Corporation Chairman Uppala Srinivas Guptha, Municipal Chairman K Anusha, ZP floor leader Pasham Sampath Reddy, devotees in large numbers were present on the occasion.