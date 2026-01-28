  1. Home
News

Gutha Amith appointed war room chairman

  • Created On:  28 Jan 2026 10:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: TPCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud has appointed Gutha Amith Reddy as the chairman of the TPCC War Room with immediate effect. Gutha Amith, who currently serves as the Chairman of the Telangana State Dairy Development Co-Operative Federation Limited, is the son of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

The strategic appointment aims to bolster the party’s electoral machinery in view of the forthcoming municipal body elections across the state. Orders were officially issued on Tuesday night.

Tags

TPCCWar Room appointmentGutha Amith ReddyCongresselection strategyTelangana municipal electionsorganisational changes
