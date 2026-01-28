Gutha Amith appointed war room chairman

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud has appointed Gutha Amith Reddy as the chairman of the TPCC War Room with immediate effect. Gutha Amith, who currently serves as the Chairman of the Telangana State Dairy Development Co-Operative Federation Limited, is the son of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

The strategic appointment aims to bolster the party’s electoral machinery in view of the forthcoming municipal body elections across the state. Orders were officially issued on Tuesday night.