Gutha Sukender Reddy inspects arrangements of KCR's tour

Nalgonda: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy called upon the people and party workers of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency to make Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's tour of the constituency on February 10 a grand success. On Sunday, he inspected the venue of the TRS massive public meeting in Halia on February 10.

During the interaction with District Collecgor Prashant Jeevan Patil and SP Ranganath, he inquired about the status of the ongoing arrangements at the places, in which the CM tours. He advised the authorities to make all necessary arrangements in such a way that people, who attend the meeting, will not face any problems.

Later speaking to the media, Sukender Reddy said "Chief Minister KCR has been showering sops on Nalgonda to uplift the district in all aspects." He said the Chief Minister has been working for the development of the district by giving necessary sanctions and funds to complete the pending irrigation projects in the combined Nalgonda district. Nellikallu Lift Irrigation Project is a boon to the district, he added.

The Legislative Council Chairman recalled that late MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah did his level best to complete Nellikallu project and Chief Minister KCR is paying true tributes to Nomula Narsimhaiah by directing the officials to complete the pending works in Sagar constituency.

The combined Nalgonda district under the leadership of KCR is witnessing continuous development, he added.

He stated that the Telangana State is second largest purchaser of every grain. People have a chance to repay the Chief Minister, who developed Nalgonda district by electing the party candidates in the forthcoming by-election of Sagar constituency, he stated.

Former MLC Karne Prabhakar, Corporation Chairman Bala Mallu, ZP Vice-Chairman Peddulu, former APCOB Chairman Yadavalli Vijender, TRS leaders Nomula Bhagat, Gaddampalli Ravinder and others were present along with

Sukender Reddy.