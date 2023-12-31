Live
Guv dismisses reports of entering active politics
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday clarified that she was not entering active politics.
She said she continues to be the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and was discharging her duties in those twin capacities with the blessings of Lord Rama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said she did not make any request to the BJP central leadership for ticket for the Lok Sabha.
Tamilisai said she had been to Thoothukudi which was affected by the recent floods and attended a programme there.
She said despite holding gubernatorial posts, she always likes to be with the people and work for them. “I will discharge any responsibilities that the party gives me,” she added.
The Governor made these remarks during a brief interaction with the media after her visit to the Anuradha Timber Depot in Bowenpally which had made the doors for the grand Ram Mandir which would be consecrated on January 22. She congratulated the management of the timber depot for taking up such a difficult task. She said she wanted to see the amazing work done by the timber depot and hence she had visited the place. She would see them at Ayodhya when she would visit the temple, she said.