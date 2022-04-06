Guv Dr Tamilisai meets PM Modi, discusses issues in Telangana

Delhi/Hyderabad: State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National Capital on Wednesday. The Governor is believed to have discussed several issues in the State. She also seems to have informed the PM about the protocols violated by the State government. It is said that she has briefed PM Modi on the protocols denied in the State on various occasions.



Speaking to the media near the Parliament, the Governor said that she thanked PM Modi for the vaccination drive and also thanked him for the direct flight sanctioned from Hyderabad to Puducherry. She said that PM Modi appreciated her for going deep into the forest to meet the tribals and adopting a few villages.

Later, she slammed the State government for disrespecting the Governor's office. She said that she leaves the insult made by the government to the Governor's Office. She said that she is not bothered about the protocol violation by the government. She reminded that Governors may change but the Governor's Office and Constitution should be respected. Responding to the Governor's address, she said that the government did not send any report on the development to address the Legislative Assembly.

The Governor said that she is ready for an open discussion with the Chief Minister and Ministers. The Governor also said that she does not have any differences with anyone and always loves to work for the people of Telangana.

Responding to the action that Governor can take if any government officials were absent during the tour like the incident that took place in Warangal and Yadadri temple, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she does not want to create any issue on this and leaves it to the knowledge of the people.

This meeting assumes importance in the wake of the recent incidents of a reported violation of protocol by the State Government and the growing rift between the Governor and the Government, and the state government organising agitations demanding that the Centre buy entire paddy, and the reported incidents of the violation of protocol, including doing away with the customary address of the Governor to both houses of the State Assembly on the first day of Budget Session.

The Centre, it is said, was unhappy over the manner in which the TRS MPs were raising the paddy issue repeatedly in Parliament despite the Minister giving clarification. The Governor will also present a report on the drug menace in Telangana.

Sources said that the Union Minister had asked the Governor to come to Delhi for a discussion on the developments in the State. It may be recalled that even on the day of Ugadi celebrations at Raj Bhavan, neither the Chief Minister or any representative from the government had attended the function. The Governor in her speech thanked all those who attended and said that only a few people did not respond to her invitation. She also remarked that she was an energetic sister of Telangana and not egoistic.

When she went to visit the renovated Yadadri temple even the temple executive officer was not present. Similarly, the Chief Minister and Ministers did not attend the Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan.