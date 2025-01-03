Guv flags off winter relief materials to tribal villages

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma flagged off four vehicles carrying winter relief materials to tribal villages adopted by the Governor. This initiative is part of the year-long observance of the 150th birth anniversary year of Bhagwan Birsa Munda (Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas). The Indian Red Cross Society, Abhay Foundation, and Smile Foundation jointly organised this programme for the tribal communities. The Governor received the donations at the Raj Bhavan premises and handed them over to IRCS representatives for distribution.

Varma commended the donors for their generosity, describing it as an inspiration for others to serve those in need.