Guv greets people on Independence Day
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has greeted the people of the State on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.
In his message, the Governor said, on this auspicious day of our nation’s Independence, it is my profound honour to extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to every Indian, and especially to the people of Telangana. Independence Day stands as both a solemn remembrance and a proud celebration of our hard-won freedom. Our journey to independence is etched in history, marked by the selfless sacrifices of countless patriots who fought with unwavering resolve for achieving freedom for our motherland.”
He said, “Today, we bow our heads in deep respect and gratitude to those valiant souls whose sacrifices have bestowed upon us the priceless gift of freedom. As we celebrate this significant occasion, let us renew our unwavering commitment to the task of nation-building. Let us strive to create a stronger, self-reliant India—an India that offers quality education to all, empowers its women, safeguards its environment, and fosters an economy that is vibrant and inclusive”.