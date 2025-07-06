Live
Guv presents medical excellence awards
Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma graced the Medical Excellence Awards–2025 as chief guest, organized by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Hyderabad District Branch, on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day.
The ceremony was held at Samskruthi, Raj Bhavan Community Hall, Hyderabad. In his address, the Governor paid glowing tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr B.C. Roy, underlining the legacy of compassionate and ethical healthcare he championed.
The Governor lauded the Indian Red Cross Society for its wide-ranging health outreach, including mobile medical units and blood donation campaigns.
