Guv to participate in workshop on Viksit Bharat@2047

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan
Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with Vice Chancellors of State, Central and Private Universities, Heads of Higher Educational Institutions will be participating in a workshop on Viksit Bharat@2047 programme on Monday at 10 am

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with Vice Chancellors of State, Central and Private Universities, Heads of Higher Educational Institutions will be participating in a workshop on Viksit Bharat@2047 programme on Monday at 10 am. This workshop is been organised at all the Raj Bhavans of all State and Union Territories in collaboration NITI Aayog.

NITI Aayog, Government of India, in collaboration with the Raj Bhavans of all State and Union Territories, is organising a workshop on “Viksit Bharat@2047” on 11.12.2023 (Monday), at 10:00 AM. where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the programme virtually and also address the event and share his vision and aspiration for Viksit Bharat@2047.

