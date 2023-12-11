Live
- Sabarimala darshan getting tougher day-by-day; here is the best route to reach temple Sannidanam
- Gaza's health system is on its knees & collapsing: WHO chief
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
Just In
Guv to participate in workshop on Viksit Bharat@2047
Highlights
Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with Vice Chancellors of State, Central and Private Universities, Heads of Higher Educational Institutions will be participating in a workshop on Viksit Bharat@2047 programme on Monday at 10 am
Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with Vice Chancellors of State, Central and Private Universities, Heads of Higher Educational Institutions will be participating in a workshop on Viksit Bharat@2047 programme on Monday at 10 am. This workshop is been organised at all the Raj Bhavans of all State and Union Territories in collaboration NITI Aayog.
NITI Aayog, Government of India, in collaboration with the Raj Bhavans of all State and Union Territories, is organising a workshop on “Viksit Bharat@2047” on 11.12.2023 (Monday), at 10:00 AM. where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the programme virtually and also address the event and share his vision and aspiration for Viksit Bharat@2047.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS