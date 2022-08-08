Guv visits IIIT-Basara campus, calls for health checkups of girl students

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has stressed the need for conducting thorough health check-ups for girl students of IIIT-Basara.

The Governor who interacted with students and officials of the university during a visit, found that most girls appear to be malnourished. She called for thorough health check-ups to help them get the required medical help.

Addressing the media after the visit, she said the main purpose of her visit was to give moral support to students and listen to their grievances with concern and help them bounce back into academic mode.

As a mother, she stated, I felt like personally visiting the campus to give them a moral boost and help them to focus on their dreams to make it big in life. The Governor assured them that their grievances and suggestions would be directed to authorities concerned.

"We must try to solve their problems with humanitarian concern and affection. After all, they are all our children with big hopes to achieve something worthwhile in life. It is our duty to create necessary basic facilities and help them focus on their studies and research," she added.

As the students pointed out issues like quality of food, lack of basic facilities and infrastructure in hostels and colleges, and supply of laptops, the Governor called for addressing these basic issues on a priority basis in a time-bound manner. She was informed about the plight of the family of a student, who recently passed away due to the alleged food poisoning incident on the campus, Dr Tamilisai said she would extend all possible help to the bereaved family. The Governor went around the hostels, messes, library, and other facilities on the campus and took note of the prevailing conditions. The students had agitated in the recent past.

She interacted with students and the administration and patiently listened to their grievances.

The students' grievances ranged from quality of food in hostel messes to non-supply of laptops. They also highlighted non-availability of latest subject books in the library. The students also flagged a large number of vacancies in teaching positions which affected the quality of teaching.

The Governor visited the hostels and rooms of girl students and interacted with them separately.

Dr Tamilisai also discussed with administrative functionaries, including In-charge vice chancellor Prof. Venkata Ramana, faculty members and staff.

Earlier she visited the Gnana Saraswati temple and performed puja. The Governor also visited the Telangana University campus at Dichpally in Nizamabad and interacted with students and faculty. The chancellor went around hostels and messes and interacted with students. The Governor late on Saturday night travelled in a train from Kacheguda to Nizamabad to visit IIIT-Basara, and Telangana University. She travelled on the train to come back to Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan and other senior functionaries of the Raj Bhavan accompanied her.