Gynecological and maternal health services reached hundreds in nagar Kurnool

Nagar Kurnool: The Arogya Mahila Special Health and Medical Camp held on Tuesday at the Government General Hospital in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters was a grand success, said Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr V. Shekhar. The camp focused on preventive healthcare for women, with special emphasis on general health, gynecological issues, and maternal care.

A team of gynecologists led by Professor Dr Neelima and Professor Dr Supriya conducted comprehensive examinations for 190 women. Out of these, 59 were diagnosed with gynecological-related issues and received diagnostic tests such as urine and blood tests, ultrasounds, and cancer screenings. Free medicines and necessary treatments were provided on the spot.

Additionally, 131 pregnant women underwent special antenatal examinations by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr Soumya, Dr Srivani, Dr Shruti, Dr Shravani, Dr Kavya, Dr Sudeepthi, Dr Mani, and Dr Sirisha. Pregnant women were counselled on safe pregnancy practices, delivery, and postnatal care, and advised to utilise free ambulance services (102 and 108) and hospital Help Desk facilities for emergencies.