Hailstorms lash several parts of TS

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the state on Thursday bringing much-needed respite amid the summer heat lowering temperatures a few notches below normal. Besides the twin cities, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Yacharam, Manchala Mandal, Abdullahpurmet, Dandumailaram, Pocharam, Nallamandi village, Bodakonda, Ellamma Thanda and in other areas witnessed heavy rain and hailstorm.





According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure turf which was moving from Jharkhand to Telangana via Chhattisgarh, moved towards Odisha on Wednesday and winds were blowing from east and south-east towards the state, due to which rains occurred. The Met department had issued a yellow alert for 10 districts of Telangana. By around 1 pm, there were thunders and lightning followed by gusty winds and it was like evening at daytime.

A farmer in Gattu Mandal of Mahbubnagar died when he was hit by a thunderbolt while working in his farmland. Sheds and houses were damaged in some places. With hailstorms in Marpalle district, mango farmers suffered huge losses due to the fruit falling off the trees. Lemons too reportedly suffered the same fate in parts of the district.Moreover, heavy rains lashing Ranga Reddy district, Moinabad, Shamshabad among other districts, the veggies were also damaged. The farmers were seen struggling to protect fruit crops and veggies.