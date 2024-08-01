Haj Committee chairman holds talks with CM on pilgrims’ issues

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha on Wednesday called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and discussed the problems faced by Haj pilgrims from Telangana State.

The chairman was accompanied by V Narender Reddy, advisor to government, N Rajender, Hanamkonda MLA, Murli Naik, Mahboobabad MLA, Raj Thakur, Ramgondam MLA, and A Lakshman, Dharampuri MLA.

The meeting was held at the State Assembly, where they discussed the problems faced by Haj pilgrims from Telangana State that occurred in the Haj pilgrimage of 2024 in Saudi Arabia. Khusro Pasha expressed his desire to provide best facilities to the Haj pilgrims in the coming year 2025.

Khusro Pasha requested Revanth Reddy to look into the matter and write a letter to the Minorities Welfare Department, Haj Committee of India and Saudi Arabia Authorities regarding the problems faced by the Haj pilgrims in Mecca and Madina region. The Haj pilgrims of Telangana faced many problems during their Haj Journey in Saudi Arabia especially in accommodation, transport in Mashaeir region etc.