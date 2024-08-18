Live
Haj Society President Sheikh Fareed Ahmed Urges Haj Pilgrims to Apply Online
Nagarkurnool: Sheikh Fareed Ahmed, the President of the District Haj Society, has urged pilgrims from Nagarkurnool district intending to perform Haj in 2025 to submit their applications online. During a meeting held on Sunday at the District Haj Society office, he emphasized that applications must be submitted online, not offline. He informed that the online applications for the 2025 Haj pilgrimage must be submitted by September 9.
Applicants are required to attach passport-size photos, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and other necessary documents. If applicants have any doubts or need assistance, they are advised to visit the District Haj Society office in Nagarkurnool between 11 AM and 1 PM daily. He reiterated that September 9 is the last date for submitting applications. Additionally, he mentioned that the passport validity for pilgrims must be until January 15, 2026. For more details, applicants can contact the district office. The event was attended by Haj Society Vice President Abdul Haq, Secretary Alhaj Ibrahim, Amir Ahmed, Nayeem Khan, Ejaz, Saleem, Taher, along with District Publicity Secretary Noorul Haq, among others.