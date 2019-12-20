Hanamkonda: Adopt Model Schools, DTF demands government

Hanamkonda: The State government should stop its rhetoric and chest-thumping claiming that it had done a lot for the education sector, Democratic Teachers Federation (DTF) State general secretary T Linga Reddy said. Speaking at the dharna of the teachers working with Model Schools here on Friday, he said that the government, which claims credit for imparting education through Model, KGBV and Gurukul schools, feigns ignorance over the issues faced by these institutions.



"Despite the model schools teachers' pleas to solve their problems for the last six years, the government had never responded. Against this backdrop, the teachers were staging protests in all erstwhile district headquarters on Friday," he said.

Alleging discrimination, he demanded the State government to adopt model schools besides disbursing salaries through treasury like the other State-run schools. The other prime demands of the Model schools teachers are health cards, medical reimbursement and other provisions enjoyed by the government teachers such as service rules, pay, transfers and leave.

Referring to the staff crunch in model schools, DTF State secretary V Bala Kumar demanded the government to fill the vacant teaching and non-teaching posts with immediate effect.

The government should also ensure 1:40 teacher-pupil ratio to reduce the workload faced by the teachers, he added.

Adhyapaka Jwala Editor P Sudarshan Reddy, combined Warangal district general secretaries T Sudarshanam, D Mahender Reddy, A Govind Rao, State Counsellors M Sanjeeva Reddy, Srinivasa Chary, Nagarjuna, G Adi Reddy, Md Afsar, K Govardhan and Ch Ashok were among others present.