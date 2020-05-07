Hanamkonda: Migrant workers feel restless

Hanamkonda: Indicating that unrest is brewing among them, hundreds of migrant workers gathered at Hunter Road on Thursday to stage a demonstration demanding the government to send them back to their native places. However, the police dispersed them.



The migrant workers accused the district administration for not allowing them to leave for their native places. Even though the Central government had announced to send that the migrant workers to their native places, the State government is not responding, they said.

"The authorities say that it takes some more time to send us to our native places. Many of us applied for passes but to no avail. We are ready to go on feet even though the administration fails to provide transport facilities. It's difficult to stay further far from our families," a worker said.

Additional DCP N Malla Reddy tried to pacify the migrant workers stating that it takes some more time to complete the process such as medical screening of all the persons willing to go to home. He said that migrant workers will face problems at their State border if they skip the process.

Elsewhere in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, police stopped the migrant workers going from Hyderabad to their native places in Uttar Pradesh. The authorities served lunch for them at ST hostel in Mahadevpur. District Collector Md Azeem Ali and Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G Patil spoke to them and asked them to stay until the arrangements are made.