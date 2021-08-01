Hans India – A newspaper with a difference says Vedic Astrology Expert TVRK Murthy

The famous Napoleon Bonaparte once said: "I fear three newspapers more than a hundred thousand bayonets." Yes, the newspapers have brought down even governments with their great reporting.

Arthur Miller, a great American playwright, says, "A great Newspaper, I suppose, is a nation talking to itself." Being a close observer and an ardent reader of Hans India for the last one decade, I have no doubt that it always reflected the opinion of common man.

When many newspapers were more than willing to toe the line, Hans India stood like a giant. It never minced words in telling what it believed in. It always gave a balanced view of events and happenings. It did not take any side – more specially the government side.

It is impartial in presenting the news without adding any colour or flavour. We rarely find such sincere news presenters in today's world. The headlines of Hans India have always attracted me. They are simple, straightforward, crisp and at times witty too.

A newspaper reflects community. It cannot be replaced by websites or blogs. Hans India always gave the reader the value for price. I would not hesitate to say it gave much more value for the price. The layout is very pleasant and a delight to the eyes.

As with some other newspapers, it also had tough times. But it never compromised on values. It swam through tough waters with conviction and boldness. The various sections in the newspaper catered to all generation readers.

The section for women has always been absorbing with very interesting articles. I wish Hans India a great future on the happy occasion of completing 10 years of glorious reporting. I wish the decennial celebrations a great success.

TVRK Murthy (Viswapathi),

Vedic Astrology Expert, Hyderabad