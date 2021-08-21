Hans India has carved out a niche for itself

In the contemporary digital era, newspaper journalism has an important role in making the people understand, assess and confirm themselves with a news that has been spreading out through different means of information.

'The Hans India' has carved out its own niche from the last decade in maintaining the journalistic standards on one hand, and the reliability of information on the other. At present, we can't ignore the impact on the public created by the virtual and social media revolution. Even then, the newspapers have been surviving only because of their unbiased coverage and analysis of the news.

'The Hans India' has introduced novel vistas in features, news and analysis and succeeded in creating awareness among the readers and sensitising them towards national, international and local issues and events from time to time.

The interviews and editorial page articles have given an in-depth analysis of the happenings across the globe and help the readers expand their knowledge, understanding and perception of the world.

I congratulate the journalists and the management of 'The Hans India' for turning 10 years successfully and I wish them to continue the same spirit and vigour in future too.

C Partha Sarathi, IAS (Retd.), Telangana State Election Commissioner