Hans India is a commendable newspaper says Vinod Kumar

I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the English daily, 'The Hans India.' The English daily coming from the state of Telangana is a great thing and commendable.

I want 'The Hans India' to emerge as the leading English daily in the southern states in the coming days. It is a great thing that 'The Hans India' has survived ten years, overcoming many costly difficulties.

It is commendable the way the newspaper is taking the government schemes to the people, showcasing the culture of Telangana to the people. I hope that 'The Hans India' will expand further in the future.

Boinapalli Vinod Kumar,

Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board