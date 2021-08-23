Hans India objective to the core; news well-balanced

The Hans India has completed a decade in the service of people and has won the hearts of many. Facing stiff competition in print media, it runs on a par with other established newspapers, covering national, regional, local and international news and events to the best of satisfaction of readers.

By allocating more space for local news, it has proved to be a very good newspaper which gives equal importance to all sections. Political news is well-balanced. Highlighting the shortcomings in administration helps the administration and that is what The Hans India has been doing.

The Hans India deserves compliments for publishing success stories of people recovered from Covid-19 as these stories made people courageous to face the scourge of Covid and boosted their morale at a time when there was depression, gloom and loss of hope for many during the second wave of Covid which played havoc with lives and livelihoods.

Dr Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda.