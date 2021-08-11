Hans India reflects the aspirations of people says an Independent journalist Dasu Kesava Rao

I am delighted to know that The Hans India has crossed a significant milestone – a decade of purposeful and meaningful service to its readers.

It is a testimony to the English daily's growing popularity and credibility that it has stood its ground against leading and firmly entrenched rivals like The Hindu, Times of India, Deccan Chronicle.

At a time when journalism is suffering severe erosion of its core values, The Hans India has chosen to retain a voice of its own, reflective of the aspirations of the people, instead of being a mouthpiece of the establishment or of the vested interests.

My association with The Hans India is almost as old as itself. I wrote a Sunday column titled Past Forward for two years.

So did my elder brother Dasu Krishnamoorty on Journalism, Literature, Arts and Music.

I am confident that the newspaper will achieve many more milestones.

Dasu Kesava Rao,

Independent journalist