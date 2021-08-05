Hans takes up issues of all sections of society

I am a regular reader of The Hans India Newspaper. I find the language of this newspaper comfortable to read and it can be understood easily.

I have been reading the Womenia page which gives tips on precautions to be taken by women to protect their health and the stories about the achievements of women. Such stories help in developing self-confidence among women and also improve knowledge on various issues relating to their health.

The Hans gives importance to local content and that has been their strength as it is the local issues that catch the attention of various sections of people. The Hans also encourages people from different fields by giving news coverage, which will be useful in building confidence among them. Special articles on various issues in business page help in gaining knowledge. I wish The Hans all success in future.

G Vasanthi, HOD, Mathematics, Aditya Engineering College, Tekkali