Hans winning hearts with fair & balanced news says Dhandu Neetu Kiran

Team Hans is doing a great job and my best wishes to the management and the entire staff. The Hans India is known for straight forward reporting and calls a spade a spade. It gave me immense pleasure to participate in its 10th anniversary celebrations.

The Hans India always maintains high standards of journalism and has secured a prominent place in the hearts of readers by publishing fair and balanced news. I have been a reader of this prestigious newspaper for a long time.

"I am reminded of the saying of the late Narla Venkateswara Rao, a legendary figure in Telugu journalism, that one newspaper is worth ten thousand soldiers. I hope The Hans India would emerge as a major leader in the world of media. I wish it achieves many more milestones and laurels in future.

Dhandu Neetu Kiran, Mayor, Nizamabad.