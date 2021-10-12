Hanumakonda: Animation meet for specially challenged

Hanumakonda: A Theorem Animation Studios organised an advanced animation workshop for hearing and speech impaired students at the TLC building of the NIT, Warangal (NITW), on Monday. The aim of the workshop was to stimulate the students' interest in the animation field and to disseminate various career options available in this industry.

The chief guest, Prof N V Ramana Rao, the Director of NITW, lauded the efforts of the A Theorem in organising such events and assured the students that everything was possible if they were determined to seize opportunities.

The CEO of the A Theorem, Arun Kumar Rapolu, created zeal among the students by explaining the potential of art and animation. He said that creativity has no boundaries, saying, "Determination has no Disability." Prof Shivasharma, the guest of honour, encouraged all the students with high-energy statements and offered to support A Theorem in taking up similar events.

The principals of Sri Venateshwara School and Mallikamba School thanked the A Theorem and NITW for supporting and strengthening young talents. NITW Registrar S Goverdhan gave a thorough overview of NITW college, encouraged A Theorem to develop more advanced courses. He promised the students that NIT would provide assistance and advice.