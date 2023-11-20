Hanumakonda: Attracting young voters

Hanumakonda: In a bid to sensitise the young electorates about their role in the democracy, the district administration organised a friendly cricket match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday as part of the activities of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

Among those who participated in the match were Hanumakonda district collector Sikta Patnaik, Warangal district collector P Pravinya, Commissioner of Police Ambar Kishor Jha and Greater Warangal municipal commissioner Rizwan Basha Shaik.

Sikta Patnaik said that people’s participation is crucial to democratic governance. She urged the young voters to be part of elections, the essential elements of democracy. The participants took an oath to exercise their voting rights.

In the 10-over match, Hanumakonda Hunters defeated Warangal Warriors by three runs. Hanumakonda District Election Expenditure Observer Rahul Punjabrao Gawande, who scored 45 runs off 26 balls, was the Man of the Match.