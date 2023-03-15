Hanumakonda: Call to utilise Arogya Mahila

Hanumakonda: Arogya Mahila scheme will provide health services exclusively for women with an aim to make Telangana healthy and stronger, Hanumakonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik said.

The Collector who inspected the Pochammakunta Urban Healthcare Centre, designated hospital for Arogya Mahila, emphasised the need for sensitising women about the exclusive health service available for them on every Tuesday. She said that Arogya Mahila is to focus on eight ailments and medical conditions that women frequently face such as diabetes, hypertension, anaemia, oral, breast cancer and cervical cancer tests etc. on every Tuesday.

She urged women to avail these special healthcare services at Pochammakunta and New Shayampet urban healthcare centres in the city, and Siddhapur, Atmakur and Gopalpur in the rural areas.