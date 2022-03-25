Hanumakonda: Centre's policies not acceptable

Hanumakonda: BJP-led Central government is more interested in selling off public sector units (PSUs) rather than focusing on issues faced by the people, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking at a meeting here on Thursday, he said the Centre has blithe concern towards the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014.

"The Centre should implement a single national policy on procurement. The Centre has to purchase paddy produced in Rabi like it procures in Punjab," Vinay demanded. Be it Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab or any other State, there should not be different yardsticks, he said. Paddy procurement is a sensitive issue associated with the lives of farmers, hence, the Centre should deal with it with utmost care, Vinay said.

Even though there was no support from the Centre, Telangana has been making strides on all fronts under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, referring to the irrigation facilities that have come up after a separate State. He criticised the BJP Government for not fulfilling the assurances given to Telangana.

KCR who worked hard for separate State will also lead the agitation against the anti-people policies of Centre.

"KCR will play a major role in the Central politics," he said. The governance dispensed by the NDA is even worse than that of UPA, he said, accusing the Centre of failing to rescue the migrant workers during the first wave of coronavirus.

Later, Vinay led a rally in protest against the Centre for hiking the prices of petroleum products near NITW in which Mayor Gundu Sudharani was among others present.