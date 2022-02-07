Hanumakonda: Congress demands KCR's ouster

Hanumakonda: No one in the last seven decades dared to change the Indian Constitution, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said, referring to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's recent comments. Speaking to media persons after Congress Mahila wing leaders performed palabhishekam to the statue of BR Ambedkar here on Sunday, Naini said that KCR remarks were uncalled for and it's nothing but insulting the Constitution.

"KCR's comments are also an insult to the people in the country. Instead of honouring the Indian Constitution that provided equal rights to the citizens in the country, KCR wants his own Constitution. No leader in the country had dared to change the Constitution since its implementation," Naini said.

He said that KCR who is least bothered about the Constitution is running his own agenda, and it needs to be stopped by dethroning such an autocrat. He said that the onus is on Congress which brought independence to the country. He also called upon party cadres to gird up their loins to see the back of KCR in the next elections. He demanded KCR to step down.

Party leaders Pothula Sriman, Thota Venkateshwarlu, Palle Rahul Reddy, Kaula Kavitha, Banka Sampath Yadav, Thallapally Maries, Bhagyalaxmi and Jyothi were among others present.