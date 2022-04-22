Hanumakonda: Congress plans big for Rahul Gandhi's meeting

Hanumakonda: A day after IT, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao's blistering attack on BJP and the Congress in a public meeting; it's now the turn of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, who is known for fighting fire with fire.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Revanth said that the proposed Rythu Sangharshana Sabha to be held in Warangal on May 6 is like the sequel to Telangana Peasant Armed Struggle against the then oppressive rule of the Nizams.

"Rythu Sangharshana Sabha is not aimed at elections but to sensitise the people about the fate of the farmers and how they were pushed into distress by the State Government's policies. Warangal being the epicenter of Telangana agitation was specifically chosen by Rahul Gandhi for the insurrection of peasants against the despotic rule of the KCR government," Reddy said.

The TRS government made a hollow promise of crop loan waiver. KCR who said cultivating paddy would be no better than the farmers hanging themselves will have to answer why farmers were hellbent on producing paddy, he said.

With the government failing to rescue the farmers who incurred huge losses due to unknown pest attacks, lack of minimum support price (MSP), fake seed etc, the chilli, turmeric, cotton, maize and sugarcane farmers turned to paddy cultivation.

"The government has been churning out drunkards to jack up its revenues by expanding liquor business through bars, pubs, retail outlets and belt shops. In 2014, the State's income through liquor sales was around 10,000 crore, and it now zoomed to Rs 36,000 crore. Then we had six pubs in Hyderabad and that number grew exponentially to 89," Reddy said. This apart, ganja is available everywhere in the State. In a way KCR has been encouraging farmers to go for ganja cultivation, he alleged. On the other hand, TRS leaders are involved in almost all crimes in the State, he alleged.

Taking objection to KTR's remarks about his role in Telangana Movement, Revanth hit back at him to check it with his parents. Due to the TRS government's failure, Telangana lost seven mandals of Khammam district that includes the precious Sileru Hydro-hydel project, Reddy pointed out, recalling his speeches in Assembly in support of a separate State.

KCR who promised to merge his party with the Congress betrayed Sonia Gandhi, and thereafter the aspirations of Telangana people after he assumed power. KCR who vowed to make a dalit the chief minister, betrayed them. With such a backdrop, KCR has no moral right to say that he was not after power, he said. Rahul Gandhi's public meeting on May 6 would be a huge one eclipsing the other records, Reddy said, urging the administration to not to create any hurdles to the meeting.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy along with other leaders inspected Arts & Science College Grounds for the May public meeting. During the inspection, the followers of Naini Rajender Reddy and janga Raghava Reddy almost came to fisticuffs. It's been some time that all is not well between both the leaders.

Senior leaders Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Konatireddy Venkat Reddy, Madhu Yashki Goud, Balram naik, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Naini Rajender Reddy, Janga Raghava Reddy and Meesala Prakash were among others present.