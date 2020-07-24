Happy birthday KTR, the man to watch out from Telangana

Happy birthday KTR: KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development and IT and Industries is one among the popular political personalities in India and across the world who represented Telangana at various summits. He shouldered different responsibilities and roles besides addressing public issues. Whatever the issue might be, the public looks upon the minister to resolve their problems.

Born in Karimnagar district of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh on July 24, 1976, KTR ventured into politics in 2006 by joining Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). In 2009 polls, he contested from Sircilla assembly constituency and won as MLA. Since then, he never looked back but kept gaining the maximum number of votes in every election.

KTR as Information Technology minister has brought major IT companies and research development centres to Hyderabad making the city as the largest IT hub. He set up the largest start-up incubator T-HUB to innovate and incorporate new ideas. He set up the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to turn the engineering graduates readily work for the industry during 2015-16.

Rao has overseen the civic works in the city being the minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development. He prioritized the construction of several flyovers and bridges to reduce traffic congestion and many urban parks to beautify the city and promoting greenery as well.

