Harish asks BRS cadres to take up public issues

Bhongir: Former minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao has called upon the BRS activists to hold the party flag aloft in the Bhongir parliamentary constituency in the upcoming elections.

He participated along with Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy in a meeting of BRS workers of the assembly constituency here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, he observed that defeat in elections is only a speed breaker. He said that in two months of Congress rule, Rs 15,000 crore debt was incurred. The party activists and leaders must keep questioning the anti-people policies of the government, he aurged. He stated that it was wrong on the part of Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to call cops to send out the chairman of ZP Sandeep Reddy when the latter pointed out that Rythu Bandhu amounts were not being deposited in farmers’ accounts.

He asked the state government why they did not waive Rs 2 lakh crop loans to farmers, as promised during the elections.

He also questioned why pensions were not increased for the elderly and disabled. He rued that even the Rs 2,000 pension was not being credited in the accounts of beneficiaries on time.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government had frozen the funds sanctioned to Dalit Bandhu in the banks. He assured the party cadre that the party would come back to power in future and that they must keep working hard for the victory of the party in the elections. He also asked them to prove the BRS upper hand in local body elections. He stressed that the presence of thousands of people at the party meeting in the defeated Bhuvanagiri constituency was a sign of unwavering support to BRS.

Former Minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy questioned what Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had done for the development of Nalgonda and Bhongiri, though he had been an MLA for the last 20 years.

He reminded that it was the BRS government that developed medical colleges and roads.