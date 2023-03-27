Harish challenges BJP leaders on aid to ryots

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has concern for famers; hence the BRS government is extending Rs.10,000 for each acre as compensation to those who suffered losses in the recent hailstorm, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao here on Sunday.





Speaking after distributing sprinklers to 763 farmers involved in raising horticulture silk units, under the auspices of the State department, he targeted the BJP for speaking about farmers. This is like demons quoting scriptures, after claiming the lives of 800 during the anti-farmer agitation in the national capital. Rao said the BJP leaders were describing the Rs.10,000 assistance to farmers inadequate. If they have affection for State farmers they should secure Central funds. "Get Rs10,000 from the Centre. We will stand by farmers and offer them Rs.20,000, he challenged the State BJP leaders.





He asserted that facilities like 'Rythu Bandhu', 'Rythu Bheema', free 24-hour power, were being provided to State farmers, like nowhere in the country. "Are the BJP-ruled States offering these besides, welfare schemes, the minister asked. Rao recalled that dharnas and agitations were being organised in the neighbouring States demanding such welfare schemes there. He claimed that as against paddy cultivation in 97 lakh acres across the country, the State accounted for 56 lakh acres, while the share of Andhra Pradesh was only 16 lakh acres.





He said the Congress and BJP were indulging in tall talk, while alleging that the neighbouring States were collecting money by fixing meters to farm motors. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had firmly declared his resolve to oppose the meters. The minister observed that if leaders of these parties go to Kaleshwaram project they would know whether its water was flowing into canals.



