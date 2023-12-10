Harish demands clarity on Rythu Bandhu

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao has expressed his commitment to standing by the people, regardless of the government in power.

Speaking to media persons at Assembly Media Pointer on Saturday, Harish Rao criticized the new government for failing to follow through on its promises regarding farmer welfare and rice procurement. He questioned the delay in disbursing the promised Rs. 15,000 under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which the Congress had pledged to provide on December 9. He demanded a clear timeline for its implementation.

Further, Harish Rao challenged the government to fulfill its election promise of purchasing paddy with a bonus of Rs 500. He questioned their inaction and demanded a specific date for the commencement of such purchases. He urged the government to provide support to farmers whose paddy crops were damaged by the recent Michaung cyclone. He highlighted the need for immediate assistance to alleviate their suffering,

Meanwhile, BRS MLAs paid tribute to the martyrs at the Martyrs Stupa in Gunpark in the city.

The BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP) meeting was held at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday morning. The newly-elected MLAs, including Harish Rao, Kadiam Srihari, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Malla Reddy attended the meeting. On the occasion, party chief KCR was elected as leader of BRSLP. Later, they left for the assembly meeting. Before entering the Assembly premises, BRS party MLAs paid solemn tribute at the Martyrs’ Stupa. On the occasion, slogans of Jai Telangana and Johar to the martyrs of Telangana were raised. Later, the MLAs reached the Legislative Assembly. The resolution that KCR has been elected as the leader of BRSLP will be presented to the Speaker and Legislature Secretary.