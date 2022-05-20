Harish flays Centre's apathy to AIIMS

Bhongir: Health Minister T Harish Rao fired salvos at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for showing irresponsibility in developing the AIIMS located at Bibinagar in Yadadri-Bhongir district. He alleged that the central government was turning a nelson's eye on the AIIMS of the region

On Friday, along with ZP chairman A Sandeep Reddy, local MLA P Shekar Reddy, the Minister visited Bibinagar AIIMS and inspected the facilities and enquired about the medicare to the patients.

Later, speaking to the media, Harish Rao flayed Kishan Reddy for making false allegations against the state government that it did not make land transfer to the AIIMS. He expressed concern over the staff crunch at the AIIMS. As against a requirement of 185 professors, only 95 were recruited, he rued, adding that the nursing appointments were also neglected by the central government. Of the 812 nursing posts, only 200 had been filled, he pointed out.

Harish Rao regretted that the Centre did not show any interest in constructing a new building even after the state government had transferred 200 acres to the AIIMS. He took exception to delay in setting up blood bank and regretted poor services to the people even after Bhongir government hospital was attached to the medical college in the interests of students. He said the state government would explain the shortfalls at the AIIMS to the union ministry of health for future course of action.

During his visit, the minister inaugurated SNCU and pediatric wards and laid the foundation stone for the T- diagnostic center at the government hospital in Bhongir. Later, he held a review of the health and family welfare department at the district collectorate.

District Collector Pamela Satpathi, Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLC A Krishna Reddy, MLA Gadari Kishore and health department officials participated in his meetings.