Harish inaugurates free dialysis centre in Husnabad

Karimnagar: If the Gauravelli project is completed, one lakh acres will be irrigated benefitting 50,000 farmers, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao here on Monday.

He along with Husnabad MLA V Sathish laid the foundation stone for the renovation and development of the old building of the Husnabad Community Health Centre and 50-bed Matha Shishu Kendra and inaugurated free dialysis centre and bood purification centre at Husnabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister called upon political parties to think for the farmers regardless of politics as people's interests are important more than politics. The minister said

Husnabad Government Hospital has now become a 100-bed hospital.

A dialysis centre established at a cost 2.85 lakh started, Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for Ellamma pond mini tank bund, sanction of Rs.23 crore for remaining land acquisition of Gauravelli project is made, Harish Rao said.

Come together for the interests of farmers who are asking politicians to complete the project, think for farmers and don't block project work, all sections should cooperate, the minister told political parties. Efforts are being made to make government healthcare available in backward areas of the State. After taking charge as the Minister of Health, proposals are made for 3 NCHs in Telangana State, the first of which is in Husnabad, he informed. Before Telangana was created there were only 3 dialysis centres, today the government established 102 dialysis centres, Harish Rao said.