Harish playing cheap politics, flays Eatala

Karimnagar: BJP leader Eatala Rajender on Monday came down heavily on Finance Minister T Harish Rao and accused him of drawing plans for a false propaganda against him, with Singapur guest house as the base.

The BJP leader said that he worked with Harish Rao for 18 years as a Telangana activist. But the minister was now resorting to cheap politics and reducing his stature in the eyes of people. No one would believe in Harish Rao's false campaign, he said.

Rajender was addressing the BJP workers at a meeting at Huzurabad where workers from various parties joined BJP. He said that when he was removed as a minister, he was accused of occupying Dalit lands and now the TRS leaders were telling the women here that he plotted to take over the CM seat.

"I never wanted to be the Chief Minister, I just asked to be recognised as a human. Dalit and other MLAs know very well that they do not have access to enter Pragati Bhavan as they lacked courage and I spoke out in the interest of the party," he said.

He informed that in a YouTube channel interview out of 300 people 262 people claimed that they would vote for him and why they cast their votes for him. The TRS leaders should see how the people of Huzurabad were responding and soon all the people of Telangana would think in that manner.

He the Huzurabad election would be a rehearsal for 2023 Assembly polls. Even the India Today survey claimed that 84 per cent of people rejected TRS. The Huzurabad election result was going to ring the death-knell for the TRS rule in the State.

Former MP Jitender Reddy said that although Harish Rao sent vehicles, biryani boxes and money, people were not going in massive numbers to the TRS meetings.

In Huzurabad, Dalit Bandhu money was deposited in Dalits accounts and kept on hold without being allowed to be withdrawn. He said that CM KCR did not have the guts to postpone Huzurabad by-elections.