Harish questions go vt on job creation

Hyderabad: BRS leader and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao on Saturday said that the unemployed youth who trusted the Congress party and brought it into power have been forced to fall on the road for jobs. He wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the demands of the groups services aspirants and the unemployed. In his letter, Harish Rao said that the recruitment process for Group 1, DSC and other jobs had become very difficult for the job seekers. He urged the CM to select the candidates for group -1 posts in 1:100 ratio. He also appealed the CM to increase the total number of group 2 and group 3 posts. He demanded that two lakh jobs should be identified immediately and a job calendar should be announced as promised and added that unemployment allowance should also be paid immediately.

“We hoped that the Congress government would understand the concern and anguish of the group services candidates and the unemployed and take decisions to do justice to them at the cabinet meeting. But the cabinet meeting was concluded without any discussion on the promises made to the unemployed so as to dash everyone’s hopes and despair,” he said.

Harish Rao recalled that from the first year of the formation of the Congress government in the state, the CM had promised to fill up two lakh jobs. “He promised to give unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 per month to the unemployed. Even though 1.60 lakh jobs were filled in various departments during the 10-year long BRS regime, people voted for you believing that the Congress party will give them more jobs than us. It has been six months since the Congress came to power. Except for the appointment letters in respect of the jobs given in the BRS government, Not a single new job was given,” He said.