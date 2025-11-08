Harish Rao accuses CM of blackmail, threat politics

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was a ‘blackmailer’, who was blackmailing the voters of Jubilee Hills constituency, BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Friday said that the people of Jubilee Hills should teach a lesson to the blackmailer.

In a Meet the Press organised by the Press Club, the BRS leader said that the Jubilee Hills election was not just about the future of four lakh voters but about the future of four crore people of Telangana.

The people of Jubilee Hills must give a strong message to this anarchic Congress government. The verdict from this constituency would set the tone for the rest of the state.

“No section of society is happy under Revanth Reddy’s rule. Only the ‘Revanth brothers’ are enjoying power. The people of Jubilee Hills are going to sing the swan song for this lawless rule,” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader recalled how people had seen development in Telangana under KCR. He also said that under Revanth, people were seeing destruction. He said that people must decide whether they want development or devastation?

Revanth Reddy is nothing but a blackmailer, who misused the RTI Act to threaten real estate developers and businessmen. He alleged that the CM unleashed vigilance raids and police harassment on colleges instead of releasing fee reimbursement.

They boast that Aarogyasri is an YSR-era scheme, but are not implementing it. Hospitals are being threatened and Rs 1,900 crore dues have not been cleared. When they ask for dues, they face vigilance and police raids.

The BRS leader said that in Telangana, 11 major projects worth Rs 13,000 crore were scrapped. Minister Bhatti Vikramarka publicly admitted this and his press conferences expose the settlement politics of the CM.

“Employees Unions are facing ACB raids. Telangana has the highest pending DA arrears in the country. Even in the Jubilee Hills election, people are blackmailed. With no development to show, Congress leaders are intimidating voters, threatening to halt welfare schemes. This fear shows the CM knows he is losing. Democracy has no room for threats,” said Harish Rao.

Harish Rao questioned why didn’t they give a minority minister post in two years? Why didn’t they build a single double-bedroom house? Only during elections do they remember NTR and PJR. Did Revanth ever visit the Kollur double-bedroom houses? Now, all ministers are queued up for the election.

He said, “We must elect a strong voice. When houses were demolished in the name of Musi and Hydraa, only BRS stood up. During our tenure, we installed 10 lakh CCTV cameras across Telangana six lakh in Hyderabad alone. Now, even maintenance is neglected.”

The law and order has collapsed, murders are happening in broad daylight. Hyderabad, once an investment hub, has become an insecurity hub. Daylight murders have become common. Isn’t this a government failure, he questioned.