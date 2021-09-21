Harish Rao assures Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad

Karimnagar: The ambitious Dalit Bandhu scheme will be implemented Huzurabad constituency and all eligible Dalit families will be benefitted, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday.

Every dalit family who has a ration card would be credited the scheme money and no one should worry, he said and added that one beneficiary could set up four selected units for self-employment with Rs 10 lakh.

Harish Rao along with Welfare Minister Koppula Ehwar, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas and Collector RV Karnan held a review meeting with officials. The minister directed the bankers to ensure that no mistakes were made while opening Dalit Bandhu accounts.

All government employees, retired employees and dalits below the age of 65 would get Dalit Bandhu money. He told the Collector to deposit money within three days in the account of Dalit families, who have not yet received the money in the constituency.

He said the government would not take back the money in the accounts and banks would pay interest on the money till the units were set up.

He directed the bankers to set up help desks in banks in Huzurabad constituency to create awareness among the beneficiaries asking about the Dalit Bandhu scheme and to send messages to all the beneficiaries when the amount is credited in their accounts Harish Rao told authorities to visit seven mandal in Huzurabad constituency on Tuesday to collect details of Dalits who have not received the money and take steps to deposit money, as well as cross-check.

The minister said a teleconference has to be held on Thursday with the beneficiaries of seven mandals in Huzurabad constituency, which would be attended by Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, Karimnagar, Hanmakonda Collectors and cluster officials.