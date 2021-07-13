Harish Rao assures Singapore envoy on investments facilitation

Saifabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday informed Singapore High Commissioner H Symon Wang that the State was noted for hassle-free mechanism and facilities for investments. The high commissioner called on the minister at Aranya Bhavan here. He evinced interest to invest in data centres, green energy and pharma sectors.

Rao apprised the official team of Singapore on permissions/facilities for international companies for launching businesses. He said the government was in forefront of development as it lifted water at 630 mt at Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

The high commissioner said his country will plan investments in the chosen sectors if the government offers all support and cooperation. To this, Rao agreed to provide and instructed the officials concerned to take necessary action and steps.