Harish Rao blames BJP, Congress for poverty in the country

Hyderabad/Medak: Health Minister Harish Rao while distributing the Dalit Bandhu units to 56 beneficiaries at Hasan Mohammad Palli village in Medak district on Sunday alleged that both the Congress and BJP have done nothing to the country since the Independence and because of their worst policies, poverty is still prevailed in the country.

Addressing the gathering, Harish blamed the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the steep hike in fuel prices. He said the poor are becoming the victims of BJP policies. He also alleged that the Union government is completely ignoring the welfare of the people and is least bothered about public issues.

Stating that the Dalit Bandhu was a unique scheme for improving the living standards of Dalits, Harish said the State government has allocated about Rs 17,000 crore to the scheme in the recent budget and set a target of 2 lakh beneficiaries to be covered under the scheme this year. "The TRS government, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has initiated several schemes benefiting all sections of the people. No one can find such schemes in any States in the country," Harish Rao pointed out.

MP BB Patil, MLA Kranthi Kumar and others were present during the program.