Harish Rao inaugurates several development works in Patancheru

Patancheru: Telangana Finance Minister Tanneru Harish Rao inaugurated several development works in Patancheru town on Monday. The works were being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

Harish Rao, along with Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, inaugurated Zilla Parishad Girls High School, which was built with financial assistance of Rs 3 crore provided by Aurobindo of Patancheru. After the inauguration, the MLA distributed 11,000 dictionaries to students on his personal expenses.

Speaking on the important role of teachers, the minister urged teachers to take responsibility of imbibing social awareness and social responsibility among students apart from focusing on academics. He exhorted them to teach students about the importance of higher values and traditions.

As most of the students studying at government schools were from poor sections of the society, it was teachers' responsibility to bring out the hidden talent of students and guide them towards their bright future, he said. Hoping that the school would achieve 100 per cent results in the upcoming Inter and Degree exams, the minister said that the State government was committed to provide all facilities at government schools.

The minister later inaugurated GHMC circle office built at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 lakh and multipurpose function hall built at cost of Rs 3.75 lakh at Patancheru. In another programme, the minister distributed 100 kg of rice to 750 RTC employees. He also inaugurated a commercial complex comprising 72 shops, which was shut for the last 13 years but was reopened with MLA's initiative, and allocated shops to beneficiaries.

Further, the minister distributed Shaadi Mubarak/Kalyanalakshmi cheques to 80 beneficiaries. Later, he distributed Christamas gifts at Christmas celebrations organized at GMR Convention Hall. MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, ZP chairperson Manjusri, MLC Rajeshwar Rao, district collector M Hanumantha Rao accompanied the minister during the visit