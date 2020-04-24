Harish Rao, KTR release Godavari water into Ranganayaka Sagar

Aiming to increase the irrigation land in the state, Godavari water has been released into the 3 TMC capacity of Ranganayaka Sagar situated at Chandlapur village in Chinnakodur mandal in Siddipet.

Finance minister Harish Rao and IT minister KT Rama Rao offered prayers at Ranganayaka Swamy temple and formally released the water by switching on one of the four pumps. The total capacity of Ranganayaka Sagar project is 3 TMC which can provide irrigation water to 71,516 acres of land in Siddipet and 1,14,000 acres of land in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

The Godavari water has been brought from Medigadd barrage situated at Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. The water passed through Annaram, Sundilla, Medaram, Anantagiri barrages before reaching Ranganayaka Sagar. All the four pumps each one having a capacity of 135 MW have been readied by Irrigation and electricity department officials. If all the three pumps are operated constantly for three days, the reservoir can be filled.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, local MLAs, Siddipet collector Venkatram Reddy, Additional collectors Padmakar, Muzmil Khan, CP Joel Davis were present.



