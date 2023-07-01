Harish Rao launches facility of 134 diagnostic tests in T-Diagnostics

Hyderabad: Minister for Health T Harish Rao on Saturday launched the facility of 134 diagnostic tests in T-Diagnostics across Telangana State.

The Minister virtually launched the facility from Kondapur Government Hospital, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that 134 tests would be done at free of cost through T-Diagnostics and there was no such facility anywhere in the country.

He further informed that the T-diagnostics centers and radiology centers have become available in 31 districts of the State and works are going on in two other districts and these works will be completed soon.

The Minister said the central lab in Hyderabad, has obtained the prestigious NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) certificate and 13 district labs achieved NABL Primary Accreditation, underscoring the excellence of Telangana’s diagnostic facilities.

Stating that the State government is committed to providing free tests, treatment, and medicines to the people, Harish Rao said the government has invested Rs 4.39 crore in setting up each radiology and pathology hub. Additionally, an expenditure of Rs 1.70 crore will be incurred for conducting the 134 tests, bringing the total cost per hub to Rs 6.09 crores.

On the occasion of Doctors Day, the Minister extended his best wishes to the doctors who are playing a pivotal role in building a healthier Telangana and also recollected their services to the people during the Corona-19 pandemic period.