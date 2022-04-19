Harish Rao launches free GRE, TOFEL coaching for Siddipet students

Siddipet: Free coaching and visa processing arrangements are being made here for the benefit of students of the Siddipet constituency who are keen to pursue studies abroad, said Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao here on Monday.

Launching the programme of providing free coaching in GRE, TOFEL and other examinations for those students who completed degree and B Tech courses in 2020-21 by Edu-cog organisation, he stated that it would provide free coaching and guidance required to the students here itself till they secure admission abroad in their desired courses.

Rao urged the local students to avail themselves of the free coaching and guidance, describing it as a great opportunity. The minister advised them to consult in his camp office here OSD Balraj and Market Committee chairman Pala Sairam.

The launch of the programme on Monday by Rao has fulfilled his keen desire to enable the local students to pursue higher studies abroad by persuading Edu-cog to take up free coaching and guidance to benefit them. It is the first of its kind programme to be taken up by an MLA and State leader.