Harish Rao launches 'Telangana health profile' project in Mulugu

Yet another prestigious project taken up by the Telangana government was launched by the Health minister Harish Rao on Saturday here at Mulugu district. The Telangana government decided to keep the health profile of every citizen who are above 18 years of age.

'Telangana health profile' has been launched as a pilot project in Mulugu and Rajanna Sircilla district. As a part of it, Harish Rao along with ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavati Rathod launched the programme at community health centre in Mulugu. Later, the minister laid foundation stones for the construction of district general hospital, radiology lab, pediatric unit.

How the health profile scheme works?

To prepare the health profile of every citizen, a door-to-door survey will be conducted to inquire about every person in each household and a unique identification number will be given. Their samples will be taken and 30 kinds of diagnostic tests will be conducted. Treatment will be started immediately if there are any health issues. All the reports will be updated online.

The health profile scheme helps to identify the disease early and can be given treatment immediately.