Harish Rao, officials discuss medical college in Yadadri

Mininster for Health Harish Rao along with Aler MLA, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha and officials concerned discussing about the medical college to be established in Yadagirigutta, at a meeting held in Hyderabad
Heartening the people of Yadadri district, Health Minister T Harish Rao held a high-level meeting in Hyderabad on speeding up the establishment of a medical college in the district.

Yadadri: Heartening the people of Yadadri district, Health Minister T Harish Rao held a high-level meeting in Hyderabad on speeding up the establishment of a medical college in the district. Aleru Legislator Gongidi Sunita Mahender Reddy, Government Whip, Principal Secretary for Rizvi, District Collector Pamela Satpathy, Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy, R&B Chief Engineer Ganapathi Reddy, and YTDA Vice Chairman Kishan Rao were among others who attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that the college should come up on a sprawling 20-acre land adjoining the sacred Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha temple, so it would be easily accessible to devotees. In light of its sacred setting, the college will be christened as Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Medical College.

The final responsibility for site selection would lie with none other than Chief Minister KCR, underscoring the project’s importance and support at the highest level of the government.

The minister instructed the officials to prepare for the foundation stone-laying ceremony, which would be scheduled immediately after the Chief Minister’s decision.

